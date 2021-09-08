Here's what Patriots QB Mac Jones thinks of matchup vs. Tua Tagovailoa

Here's what Mac Jones thinks of Week 1 matchup vs. Tua Tagovailoa originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fans of the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins can't wait for Sunday's much-anticipated Week 1 game, but there's another fanbase with similar levels of excitement for this NFL season opener.

Alabama football fans will have a close eye on this game because it features two quarterbacks who led the Crimson Tide to recent national championships.

The Patriots selected Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after he won a national title with Alabama during the 2020 campaign. The Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, following a very successful career with the Crimson Tide that included a 2018 championship over Georgia.

What does Jones think of going up against his former Alabama teammate during his pro debut?

“Tua’s an awesome guy,” Jones said Tuesday during an appearance on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria". “He’s really a good, talented football player. Just learning from him, and Jalen (Hurts) was great, obviously. Now that we’re all getting a chance here in the NFL, I think it’ll be cool to go up against each other.”

Jones faces high expectations leading the offense for a Patriots team that, barring injuries to key players, should be right back in the mix for the AFC East title and a playoff berth.

Beating Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in Week 1 would be a great start for Jones and the Patriots, who open the season with three playoff-caliber opponents (Dolphins, Saints and Buccaneers) in the first four weeks.

