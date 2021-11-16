Here's what Patriots' playoff chances would be with Week 11 win over Falcons

Here's what Patriots' playoff chances would be with win over Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are firmly in the mix for an NFL playoff spot thanks to a four-game win streak.

The Patriots were 2-4 through six games, but their win streak has vaulted them into the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They moved up one spot in Week 10 as a result of their 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers losing to the Minnesota Vikings.

FiveThirtyEight, a web site that uses a lot of analytics and statistical models in its analysis, gives the Patriots a 74 percent chance of reaching the AFC playoffs entering Week 11.

If they beat the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, the Patriots' odds improve to 83 percent.

This matchup with the Falcons is one of the easiest games remaining on the Patriots' regular season schedule. After playing the Falcons, the Patriots have back-to-back games against the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans (8-2) and the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (6-3) before a Week 14 bye.

The Patriots have won six consecutive games against the Falcons dating back to 2001. But all six of those victories came with Tom Brady at quarterback, and both teams' rosters have changed quite a bit since the most recent meeting in 2017.

Still, the Patriots are the favorites entering Thursday night, and it would be a surprise if they didn't find a way to extend that win streak in Atlanta.