Here's what Patriots players said about Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday

Here's what Patriots players said about Odell Beckham Jr. Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The talk of the NFL world is Odell Beckham Jr., the talented free agent wide receiver who has yet to decide which team he'll sign with.

The New England Patriots reportedly have contacted Beckham's camp, but they're not the only team in the mix. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday morning that Beckham is "honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints."

Beckham was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday and cleared waivers Tuesday, making him free to sign with any team. He tallied 17 receptions for 232 yards with zero touchdowns in six games for the Browns this season.

Plenty of players around the league have reacted to Beckham's free agent status. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is hoping Beckham chooses to join him in Green Bay.

Here's what Patriots players had to say about Beckham during Wednesday afternoon's press conferences.

Mac Jones, QB

The Patriots' rookie quarterback said Beckham is "a great player." Would he like to play with OBJ?

"We have really good receivers here, and anybody who wants to help us win is obviously a benefit to the team," Jones said. "I obviously will leave that up to Coach (Bill) Belichick, and you can ask him about it. But I know for a fact he always wants people that will come here and help us win.”

Mac Jones on OBJ: "He's a great player and he has a choice to make" pic.twitter.com/Ok373OIR17 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 10, 2021

Nelson Agholor, WR

Story continues

Agholor is confident Beckham will make an impact wherever he signs.

“I think he’s an amazing player,” Agholor said. “I think he’s an absolutely special talent, and I wish him the best. I love the receivers we have here, and it’s not my position to worry about that. But I wish him well, and I know that, at the end of the day, whoever takes him, he’s going to do his job. And I wish him well because he’s a good player.”

Devin McCourty, Safety

McCourty has some experience playing against Beckham, most recently Week 8 of the 2019 season when the Patriots beat the Browns 27-13 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defense held Beckham to five receptions for 52 yards.

“(He's) a really good player," McCourty said. "I feel like whatever I say will be like, ‘Headline: McCourty says blah, blah, blah about Beckham joining the Patriots. Really good player, played against him a couple times, have had a couple conversations with him. He seems like a great guy. I’m guessing everyone will be looking at Twitter to see when he makes a decision, because I think it comes across Twitter before it comes across the transaction list. I’ll be waiting for one of you (reporters) to tweet it and I’ll see it.”