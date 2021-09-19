Here's what Patriots players said about Damien Harris' epic TD run

Here's what Patriots players said about Harris' epic TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Damien Harris' fourth-quarter fumble cost the New England Patriots a chance to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but he made up for that mistake with an amazing touchdown run in Sunday's Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

The third-year running back embarrassed the Jets defense by breaking several tackles and showing off his superior strength en route to a 26-yard score in the third quarter. He even got a little push at the goal line from quarterback Mac Jones, who followed the play (more on that below).

Patriots players were quite impressed with Harris' run. Here's what they said about it -- in addition to Harris' own comments -- after New England emerged with a 25-6 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Damien Harris

"I was very determined, obviously. Anytime you touch the ball, you want to get it (in the end zone). It was a great play, everybody was blocking their butts off. Got a lot of help from a lot of guys. Apparently I got some help from Mac Jones, too. I'll have to watch the film to see that. It was a great play, and it was great to have that moment with the team. And everybody was feeling the energy and feeling excited. It was truly a great moment."

Damien Harris on Mac Jones blocking: "I appreciate it but I hope he never does it again... we need him" pic.twitter.com/bD61e3Ho0E — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 19, 2021

Mac Jones

"We wanted to score, and everyone was down there pushing. My job is trying to make sure nothing bad happens and be by the ball. Maybe I should just stay back. At the end of the day, we're just trying to get the touchdown. The offensive line created the holes and Damien made a guy a miss. I kinda carried out my fake, and there he goes -- he kinda shot out the back door, and I was like, 'Alright, here we go.' He did a good job (getting into the end zone). I thought we ran the ball hard and made improvements there."

James White

"It was definitely a statement for the offense. I know for (Harris) as well. Coming off of last week, I know he was motivated to get back out there, and to have a run like that and finish it by getting in the end zone was great for him. Obviously, there's a lot of stuff out there we can correct, but that play was huge."

