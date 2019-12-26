Here's how Patriots helped Navy football travel to Liberty Bowl game in style

The Navy football team will travel to its final game of the 2019 college football season in fine fashion.

The New England Patriots have lent one of their team planes to Navy, ensuring a smooth ride to Memphis, where the Midshipmen will play Kansas State in the Autozone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.

It's a fitting ride for a team of actual Patriots who represent the red, white and blue so well.

The No. 23-ranked Midshipmen earned 10 wins in the regular season for the first time since 2015, and on Tueday they'll aim for their first bowl game victory since 2017.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a special connection to the Naval Academy. Belichick's father, Steve, served in the Navy during the 1940s and later worked on its football team staff for more than 30 years. Bill learned a lot about the game of football by watching his dad and the other Navy coaches. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 1970, the same city in which the Naval Academy is located.

