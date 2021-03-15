Here's what Patriots fans should know about Jonnu Smith after reported free agent signing

Nick Goss
·2 min read
The New England Patriots have finally found a quality tight end in the post-Rob Gronkowski era.

The Pats reportedly have agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract with free agent tight end Jonnu Smith that includes $31 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tight end was a major need for the Patriots entering NFL free agency. New England tight ends ranked dead last in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns last season. It was a major weak spot in the offense, and Smith should be a massive upgrade both in terms of pass-catching and blocking. 

Smith's eight receiving touchdowns in 2020 were nearly three times as many as all Patriots tight ends.

Here's what Patriots fans should know about Smith.

Drafted: Third round (100th overall), 2017 by Tennessee Titans

Age: 25

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 248 pounds

2020 Stats: 41 receptions (65 targets) for 448 yards and eight touchdowns

Patriots Roster Update (Tight ends)

Jonnu Smith, Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Matt LaCosse

