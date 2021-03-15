Here's what Patriots fans should know about Jonnu Smith after reported free agent signing

Here's what fans need to know about new Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have finally found a quality tight end in the post-Rob Gronkowski era.

The Pats reportedly have agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract with free agent tight end Jonnu Smith that includes $31 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tight end was a major need for the Patriots entering NFL free agency. New England tight ends ranked dead last in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns last season. It was a major weak spot in the offense, and Smith should be a massive upgrade both in terms of pass-catching and blocking.

Smith's eight receiving touchdowns in 2020 were nearly three times as many as all Patriots tight ends.

Here's what Patriots fans should know about Smith.

Drafted: Third round (100th overall), 2017 by Tennessee Titans

Age: 25

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 248 pounds

2020 Stats: 41 receptions (65 targets) for 448 yards and eight touchdowns

Patriots Roster Update (Tight ends)

Jonnu Smith, Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Matt LaCosse

What They're Saying

Jonnu Smith was the #Patriots number one pass catching target. Per source, that deal is done. He is headed to NE. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 15, 2021

Belichick calls Jonnu Smith probably the "best in the league" at his position after the catch. High praise for a tight end who's not often in the conversation as being one of the elites. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 2, 2020

Obviously a versatile weapon. We've seen him play in the backfield, take handoffs. But the gadgety stuff represents just a small fraction of his overall value. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 15, 2021

Jonnu Smith is 6-3, 250. A third round pick in 2017 from FIU. He’s 25. High in production was 2019 with 35 catches for 439 yards. Had a career-high 7 TDS in ‘20. Has averaged better than 12 YPC over past 3 seasons. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 15, 2021

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith's new deal has an APY of $12.5 million, which is the highest figure for a skill player in franchise history, topping Rob Gronkowski and Randy Moss (who both made around $9 million per on long-term deals).



Glass ceiling broken in Foxboro. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2021

Video Highlights