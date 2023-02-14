Here's when Patriots' 2023 regular season game in Germany could happen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be taking their talents to Europe during the 2023 NFL regular season for one of the two games scheduled to be played in Germany.

The league has not yet made the date, time or opponent for the Patriots' game in Germany official, but according to NBC Sports' Peter King, it sounds like that matchup will take place at some point in November.

"The NFL is working toward playing its two games in Germany on consecutive Sundays next November," King wrote in his post-Super Bowl LVII column.

"I’m told Kansas City and New England, previously announced as host teams, expect to play on Sundays in an eight-day span, and it’s probable but not certain that both games will be in Frankfurt. Last year’s successful Germany debut was at Allianz Arena in Munich. The Frankfurt stadium is Deutsche Bank Park, with a retractable roof, about four miles from the city center. It’ll be pretty amazing to have Patrick Mahomes and Bill Belichick in Germany on back-to-back NFL weekends."

The Patriots have nine home games next season, but one of those is this Germany matchup.

New England is no stranger to international games. The franchise has played in London twice (2009 and 2012) and Mexico once (2017) and won every game.

The Patriots' schedule in 2023 is among the most difficult in the league despite the fact they finished third in the AFC East division last season. Why is the schedule so tough? Well, the Patriots, along with the rest of the AFC East, will play against the AFC West and NFC East -- arguably the two-best divisions in the sport. The AFC East also has become a tough division -- all four teams were in the mix for a playoff spot in Week 18 last season, and two of them (Bills and Dolphins) got in.