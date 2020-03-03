Here's Oregon Ducks MBB latest NCAA tournament odds to win it all

It's March! The seasons are beginning to change, and we're not just talking about the weather.

It's tournament season, which means it's also betting season.

According to Reuters, an estimated $8.5 billion is laid down during the tournament. About 47 million people, or one in five adults, are expected to wager officially. That's not even including the side bets one does with their friends.

Sitting at 22-7 overall this season and an 11-5 Pac-12 record, the Ducks are currently ranked 13th in the nation, the highest among Pac-12 schools.

Oregon, which sits 0.5 games out of first place in the conference standings behind UCLA, will enter the Pac-12 tournament as the favorite to win it, at 7/5 odds.

Their road to the Final Four will be a challenge, though.

Here are the latest odds, according to Bovada.

Odds to win March Madness (Bovada):



Kansas +600

Baylor/Gonzaga/Kentucky +1000

Dayton/Duke +1400

Louisville/Maryland +1600

Michigan St/FSU/Seton Hall +1800

SDSU +2000

Oregon +2800

Michigan +3000

Penn St +3500

Auburn/Creighton/OSU/Villanova +4000

Arizona/Iowa +4500























— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 3, 2020

Oregon has the 7th best odds to win it all.

Not shocking, the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are the favorites to win at +600, but it's not a runaway.

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are 29-2 on the season and looking to make another NCAA tournament run, are tied with Baylor (26-3) and Kentucky (24-5) at +1000.

The Ducks currently sit No. 6 in RPI, or rating percentage index, which is a system used to rank teams based upon a team's wins and losses and its strength of schedule.

Feeling lucky? A $100 bet on Memphis will yield a $12,500 return. The Tigers have a 20-9 record and sit 5th in the American Athletic Conference. A $100 bet on William & Mary (21-10) will pay out $200,000.

The NCAA tournament begins on March 17th.

