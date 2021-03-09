Here's one 'intriguing' QB for Washington in NFL Draft's middle rounds

One 'intriguing' QB for Washington in NFL Draft's middle rounds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What the Washington Football Team plans to do this offseason to upgrade at the quarterback position remains the million-dollar question.

Trade for a star like Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson? Trade for a less-proven QB with upside, like Sam Darnold? Sign a veteran in free agency, such as Cam Newton? Or draft a quarterback, either 19th overall or in the later rounds?

Of those four possible scenarios, the latter two appear to be a lot more likely than the first couple. And, even if Washington ultimately does sign a veteran QB in free agency, it also could still take a passer in the middle rounds of the draft with the hope of developing him.

Should Washington use a mid-round pick on a QB, one name that has frequently come up is Florida's Kyle Trask. However, speaking in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes there's another quarterback that could interest Washington, too.

"If they wanted to go for one in the middle rounds, Davis Mills from Stanford is intriguing," Jeremiah said.

Of all the quarterbacks that have been linked to Washington, Mills isn't a name who's come up often.

So, what exactly does Jeremiah, a former NFL scout, like about the Stanford quarterback?

"He can really drive the ball," Jeremiah said. "He's got poise, he's obviously at Stanford, he's incredibly intelligent, and I thought you saw him get better throughout the year."

Jeremiah also pointed out that Mills was the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit out of high school in 2017, ranked above Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, Kellen Mond, Mac Jones and others. The Stanford signal-caller has the talent to translate to the NFL, but injuries -- specifically two separate ACL tears -- have hindered him.

Mills' stats with the Cardinal won't 'wow' anybody. He's played in just 14 games over three seasons in his collegiate career, throwing for a total of 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also added four touchdowns on the ground throughout his career.

Story continues

Taking a quarterback in the middle rounds, like Mills, is like buying a lottery ticket. Sometimes teams find stars with mid-to-late-round picks, like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott. But, more often, teams end up with passers who project as career backups at best.

Still, though, Mills presents a decent amount of upside. If Washington feels strongly about him come the third round and fourth round, it has little to lose by taking the former top high school prospect.

"He'd be one I'd kind of keep an eye on in the mid-rounds -- third round, fourth round, somewhere around there," Jeremiah said.