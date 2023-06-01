Here's one conference opponent LSU football will play in 2024 schedule | Report

BATON ROUGE – LSU football will play Texas A&M in 2024, according to The Advocate.

The SEC announced on Thursday at the 2023 SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida that the conference would have a temporary eight-game schedule with Texas and Oklahoma coming into the league next year. With that schedule, the Tigers will not face three year-to-year permanent opponents, which would have been Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama if the conference had decided to implement a nine-game schedule.

Even with that being the case, the Tigers will still match up against the Aggies next year.

LSU will also have four non-conference games, three of which will be against Southern Cal, UCLA and South Alabama. The Tigers will need to find a fourth nonconference opponent after moving their scheduled matchup against Rice to 2029.

"Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release from the conference. "It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling."

The SEC Network will announce LSU and the rest of the conference's opponents for the 2024 season on June 14. The dates for each matchup announced will be determined at a later date.

Sunday's announcement from the conference also revealed the elimination of divisions, allowing the teams with the top two records in the SEC to face off in the SEC Championship Game. The new schedule format will additionally allow each team to face each other at least twice in a four-year span.

