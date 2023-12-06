Here's one asking price the White Sox set for Dylan Cease: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease has been rumored to be on the move since this season's MLB offseason began.

The stove heated up so quickly that Jon Morosi believed the right-handed pitcher would be traded before the Winter Meetings commenced in Nashville. Bob Nightengale told NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien he believes there is a "90 percent chance" Cease would be traded.

On Wednesday, we got an insight into what one of those trades for Cease looks like, courtesy of Bruce Levine.

The asking price for Sox pitcher Dylan Cease is very high ,and should be for two yrs control and $8 mil-contract.The Reds were asked for 4 top prospects including RHP Rhett Lowder and RHP Chase Petty. #9 and #11 position prospects as well.Sox will get more as market shakes out. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 6, 2023

We knew the asking price for Cease would be high. And why shouldn't it? Yes, Cease returned to Earth in 2023 after a flawless 2022 season that saw him finish with a 2.20 ERA and the second-most AL votes for the Cy Young award.

But, as Levine mentioned, he has two more seasons under club control and has firmly set his ceiling on the mound. If you're a contending team looking for a boost in starting pitching, Cease should rank near the top of the list.

As such, the White Sox believe they stand in a "position of leverage" in any transaction for Cease. They're not sold on moving him immediately. So any offer they field for their ace should be enticing.

"We're in a position of leverage, because I don't think we have to trade Cease," White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield said at the Winter Meetings. "It's nice, you know. We have two years of control and he's a really, really good pitcher who definitely helps us next year. At the same time, we've got to be smart and we've got to listen to everything.

"If we make a move, if we don't, we're just going to be patient and wait for the right one."

The deal the White Sox reportedly pitched to the Reds feels like a stellar win. If agreed upon, the White Sox would receive the No. 2, 6, 9 and 11 prospects in the Reds' robust farm system; their farm system ranked fifth in the league from MLB.com's standings.

Lowder and Petty are both considered future starters in the big leagues. Carlos Jorge (No. 9) is expected to take his time in the minor league systems, but become a four-tool second baseman. Sammy Stafura (No. 11) is supposed to make a smooth transition into a major league shortstop, too.

That's a healthy command for Cease, who seemingly doesn't fit the team's competitive window if they continue to dismantle the roster and bolster their farm system. And if it's not the Reds, surely, there will be other interested suitors with plenty to offer.

Morosi told Garfien in a separate interview the Atlanta Braves are an option, even though recent reporting would suggest they're out on Cease. The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are possible landing spots, too. He also said the San Francisco Giants could get involved if they fail to land Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The favorite, in Morosi’s eyes? The Orioles.

“Their farm system is so good, and their need for pitching is so clear that I think that Dylan Cease to Baltimore is where I’m going to predict that winds up. It makes sense on paper for a number of reasons,” he said.

The starting pitcher market is healthy. It will likely dictate the trade offers the White Sox receive for Cease. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Aaron Nola lead the charge.

Cease is still a blue chip package next to those names. But their signings will certainly have an impact on his trade market. Stay tuned.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.