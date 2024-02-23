Here's how often Cincinnati and Xavier have missed the same NCAA tournament

Xavier's Quincy Olivari against Cincinnati

If the Cincinnati Bearcats and Xavier Musketeers fail to earn NCAA tournament bids on Selection Sunday, it will be the third time in four years that the Big Dance takes place without either crosstown rival.

The 2021 NCAA tournament was the first in 36 years with neither UC nor XU. It had been since 1985.

Last year, Xavier played in its first NCAA tournament since 2018. The Musketeers reached the Sweet 16, losing to the Texas Longhorns.

The Bearcats haven't played in the NCAA tourney since 2019, losing their first game to Iowa.

XU's loss to Providence on Wednesday dropped the Muskies to 13-13 overall, 7-8 in the Big East.

UC's loss to Oklahoma State dropped the Bearcats to 16-10 overall, 5-8 in the Big 12.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Here's how often Cincinnati and Xavier have missed the NCAA tournament