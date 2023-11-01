Here's what number Montez Sweat will wear for the Bears

Here's what number Montez Sweat will wear for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced Montez Sweat will wear No. 98 for them on Wednesday.

New city, new number pic.twitter.com/ebNitGOifW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 1, 2023

Originally, rookie Gervon Dexter Jr. was No. 98, but he changed to No. 99 when Trevis Gipson was cut from the roster. That left No. 98 open for the Bears' newest edge rusher.

Sweat wore No. 90 for the Commanders. But the Commanders traded him to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

The No. 98 is a special number in Chicago, already. I wonder if Sweat is a Connor Bedard fan? The 18-year-old hockey phenom rocks No. 98 on the ice for the Blackhawks.

Now, all that's left for the Bears is inking Sweat into a long-term deal to make use of their second-round pick. But general manager Ryan Poles is confident in the Bears' ability to make a deal with Sweat.

“It’s hard to put a timeline on it, but I’m hoping it won’t take too long," Poles said. "I feel really confident that we can get a deal done."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.