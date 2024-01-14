Here's how the NFL playoff bracket looks after Saturday's wild-card games

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to pass during the first quarter against the Browns.

The Houston Texans are on to the divisional round. So are the Kansas City Chiefs. Their opponents, as well as the entire NFC side of the bracket, are yet to be decided as of early Sunday afternoon.

The Texans took down the Cleveland Browns at home in a 45-14 beatdown of the team that had allowed the fewest yards per game of any in the NFL during the regular season. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud shined in his playoff debut for Houston, completing 16 of 21 pass attempts for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kansas City defeated the Miami Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history, 26-7. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way for the Chiefs with 262 passing yards and a touchdown while their defense stymied Miami head coach Mike McDaniels' offensive game plan.

Here's what teams the Texans and Chiefs might play, as well as an update on this year's playoff bracket.

2023-24 NFL playoffs bracket

Here's how the NFL playoffs bracket looks as games kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

AFC:

The AFC Divisional Round matchups are almost locked in with just Steelers-Bills left to play.

If Bills win:

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

If Steelers win:

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

NFC:

There is plenty to be decided in the NFC, but here's how the bracket looks ahead of Packers-Cowboys.

Wild Card Weekend

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (bye)

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Divisional Round

[Lowest seed remaining] at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

[Third-highest seed] at [Second-highest seed]

2023-24 NFL remaining playoffs schedule

Wild Card Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 14:

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. on FOX

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions: 8:15 p.m. on NBC

Monday, Jan. 15:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills: 4:30 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

Divisional Round

All times TBA.

Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 will each feature one NFC divisional matchup and one AFC divisional matchup.

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 28:

AFC championship game: 3 p.m. on CBS

NFC championship game: 6:30 p.m. on FOX

Super Bowl 58

Following a bye week for both Super Bowl teams, Super Bowl 58 will kickoff on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

How does the NFL Playoffs' dynamic bracket work?

The NFL playoffs are dynamic, meaning the bracket changes as the playoffs progress. Every round, the highest seeds remaining are guaranteed a home-field advantage.

After the wild-card round, the Ravens and 49ers will play the lowest seed remaining in their conference, whether it's the No. 4 seed, the No. 7 seed or anything in between. The second-highest seed remaining would play the second-lowest seed remaining.

If either the Ravens or 49ers fall in a divisional round upset, the highest seed remaining below them – not the team that beat them – would get home-field advantage in their conference championship game.

