Here's who NFL.com thinks will win the Bears' quarterback competition

The Chicago Bears quarterback competition will be the biggest story of training camp, if and when it gets underway later this summer. The battle between incumbent starter Mitch Trubisky and veteran Nick Foles will be hotly contested, but the truncated offseason workout program could favor Foles, whose familiarity with Matt Nagy and history of success on the field will create a level of confidence in his ability to lead this team to early-season wins.

That confidence is extending beyond the Nagy's playsheet-covered home office, too. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal is predicting Foles will begin the year as the team's starter.

Here's who Rosenthal thinks will be the Bears' Week 1 starting lineup (on offense):

QB: Nick Foles

RB: David Montgomery

WR: Allen Robinson

WR: Anthony Miller

TE: Jimmy Graham

TE: Cole Kmet

LT: Charles Leno Jr.

LG: James Daniels

C: Cody Whitehair

RG: Germain Ifedi

RT: Bobby Massie





















"Instead of listing three receivers, both Jimmy Graham and do-everything rookie Cole Kmet get the nod as tight end starters," Rosenthal wrote. "Nagy hasn't used a ton of two-tight-end sets in Chicago, but Kmet's skill set and Graham's salary should get them on the field together."

Newly signed veteran receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. should have a leg up on Javon Wims and Riley Ridley for the No. 3 receiver role, but I wouldn't say that it's guaranteed. In fact, Ginn could play more of a specialist role and have a specific set of plays designed to take advantage of his third-level speed. It wouldn't make much sense to stun the development of either Wims or Ridley, one of whom is likely to be around for a while in Chicago, for a 36-year-old player who's in town on a one-year rental.

The most important takeaway, however, circles back to the quarterback. It's beginning to feel like Trubisky is the underdog as the calendar inches toward June. Let's face it; he deserves to be. Expectations for Trubisky were justifiably high after he was the second overall pick of the 2017 draft. He hasn't lived up to them, and his career in Chicago is on life support. If he loses this competition to Foles, his future in the NFL is likely at backup, wherever he plays next.

