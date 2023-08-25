Here's how Mulberry's playmakers showed off in rout of Ambassadors Christian

MULBERRY — Mulberry coach Brad Metheny's goal is to build on last season 6-5 ecord and make the Panthers' a serious contender with Frostproof and Fort Meade for the district title and a playoff berth.

Metheny, however, isn't sure that Mulberry's season-opening 47-6 victory over Ambassadors Christian Thursday night does anything to move his team toward that goal.

The third-year Stallions struggled with the fundamentals — they had at least 10 bad snaps in the game — as Mulberry led 35-0 at the end of the first quarter, and Metheny emptied his bench by the end of the quarter.

"It's tough because you got to play, and I hate games like that," Metheny said. "We got to get ready for next week for a rival game. The only we got to do was go against someone with a different colored jersey than ourselves. It's tough because hopefully, you don't develop bad habits."

What the game showed was that Mulberry has playmakers, who are capable of making big plays. The offense is built around speedsters DJ Duvalt and Lloyd Knight, who each had a big run.

On the first play from scrimmage, Duvalt broke several tackles en route to a 61-yard touchdown run. He finished with 127 yards on five carries.

Knight, who had two carries for 61 yards, had a 52-yard touchdown run, and Devin Burgess showed his speed on special teams.

Quarterback Dai Dai McWilliams displayed his athleticism with a couple of 13-yard runs. He completed just two passes for 20 yards but showed a strong arm. On the Panther's last series in the game that had a running clock after the first quarter, the Panthers attempted the same pass play on four straight incompletions simply to work on the passing game.

"We've got guys who can make big plays — D.J., Lloyd, Dai Dai," Metheny said. "We've got receivers that we think can do some things that we haven't showed yet, and we've got a lot more speed."

Metheny knows next week's game against George Jenkins will be more than a glorified practice.

"It's going to be a lot tougher real quick," he said. "We play who's on the schedule. We just got to try to get better.”

Coverage breakdown that allowed the Stallions to score on a 56-yard touchdown pass gives Mulberry’s defense something specific to work on night when it allowed just minus-62 yards on all the other 26 plays.

