Here's how much Tyson Bagent spent to bring 55 friends and family to his first NFL start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tyson Bagent made his first NFL start last Sunday at Soldier Field against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And he brought the whole town of Martinsburg, West Virginia to the game. Bagent hosted 55 friends and family at the game, spotting the price for all of their tickets.

How much did Bagent plunk down to host his cohort?

$9,010, according to the quarterback himself during an interview for NBC's Football Night in America.

Money well spent, for sure.

For reference, Bagent's flat-rate signing bonus for each season of his three-year contract is $8,333, according to figures from Spotrac. He spent a nice coin to bring his close ones to the game.

And he didn't fail to put on a show for his crowd.

Bagent threw 21 completions on 29 attempts, passing for 160 yards and one touchdown. He led the Bears to a dominant, 30-12 win over the Raiders.

