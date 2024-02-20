Here's how much Tennessee football will pay new running backs coach De'Rail Sims

Tennessee football will pay new running backs coach De’Rail Sims a base salary of $350,000 plus bonuses depending on team success in the 2024 season to begin a two-year contract.

On Tuesday, UT confirmed Sims' hiring and released his salary details to Knox News in a memorandum of understanding.

Sims also gets a $35,000 moving stipend and $600 in monthly vehicle allowance.

He's scheduled for a raise to $400,000 in 2025. And percentage bonuses are available if the Vols play in a bowl game, SEC championship game or College Football Playoff. That's standard in contracts for UT coaches.

Sims, 38, fills the vacancy on Josh Heupel's staff after Jerry Mack accepted the running backs coach position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"My family and I are fired up to represent the University of Tennessee, and we appreciate Coach Heupel for this tremendous opportunity," Sims said in a school release. "Having watched this program over the years from afar, it is one rich with history and tradition. I am excited to get to know our current players and hit the ground running in recruiting."

U of L running backs coach De'Rail Sims conducts drills during practice on fan day outside Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 8, 2021.

How De'Rail Sims salary compares to Jerry Mack

Mack, 43, had been the running backs coach for three seasons at UT. He had a starting salary of $290,000 in 2021.

A year ago, Mack's contract had been extended through January 2025 with a pay increase from $425,000 to $500,000 for the 2023 season.

Sims spent the past two seasons at Cincinnati, where he earned $300,000 with a maximum bonus of $45,000, so he'll get slightly more at UT.

Before that, Sims was the running backs coach at Louisville for two years. He earned $250,000 with a maximum bonus of $37,500 there.

What Josh Heupel said about new running backs coach

Sims must fill big shoes as UT's running backs coach. Under Mack, the Vols were among college football's top rushing teams the past three seasons.

In 2021, UT ranked third in the SEC and 12th nationally in rushing offense, averaging a school-record 217.3 yards per game.

In 2022, UT led the nation in rushing TDs (40) and finished third after Georgia and Michigan played extra games in the College Football Playoffs.

In 2023, UT led the SEC in rushing offense and ranked No. 10 nationally, averaging 204.9 yards per game.

"We are excited to welcome De'Rail, his wife Lauren and his daughters Amayah and Alivia into the Tennessee football family," Heupel said. "De'Rail is an exceptionally bright coach with a track record of developing outstanding running back rooms and building relationships with his players.

"Our run game has been vital to who we are as a program, and I expect him to make a seamless transition in helping us continue that success. De'Rail also has the experience and knowledge of our recruiting footprint surrounding Tennessee. We look forward to him making an impact in our recruiting efforts."

Sims will take over a young but talented group of running backs, led by Dylan Sampson. Cameron Seldon and Khalifa Keith also will work into the rotation after mostly playing special teams during their freshman season.

They must pick up the slack left by All-SEC running back Jaylen Wright and veteran Jabari Small, who both declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's how much Tennessee football will pay new RBs coach De'Rail Sims