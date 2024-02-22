Here's how much Rutgers players can make with new EA Sports college football video game

Rutgers football players can earn $600 and a free copy of the EA Sports College Football video game as a name, image and likeness deal if they choose to opt in to being portrayed.

The game is set to be released this summer.

Players throughout the Football Bowl Subdivision level can begin opting in Thursday for the chance to be represented in the game. They would remain in the game for the duration of their college careers but could opt out of future editions, if they choose.

Players must have an official university email address in order to have the chance to opt in.

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All 134 FBS programs are slated to be included in the game. More than 11,000 college football players will have the chance to be represented.

Any player who chooses to stay in the game for the length of their careers will be paid annually.

This is the first time in 11 years that EA Sports will be releasing a college football game.

