Here's how much Red Sox playoff chances have plummeted amid struggles

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of their worst slump of the 2021 MLB season, and their chances of making the playoffs have unsurprisingly taken a sizeable hit as a result.

That said, the Red Sox remain a strong bet to reach the postseason for the first time since 2018. But their chances of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, have dropped about 20 percent since July 29.

Here's a look at the change, via ESPN's Buster Olney:

Playoff chances, per Fangraphs:



July 29

Red Sox 95.2%

Rays 78.5%

Yankees 44.4%

Jays 26.0%



Aug. 7

Rays 78.9%

Red Sox 76.9%

Yankees 57.2%

Jays 45.2% — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 7, 2021

The Red Sox have lost seven of their last eight games since July 29. This stretch includes a season-high five game losing streak from July 29 through Aug. 3.

Boston has gone from leading the American League East division to trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.5 games entering Saturday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays in Toronto.

The Red Sox don't have the easiest schedule coming up, either. They begin a pivotal three-game series against the Rays beginning Tuesday at Fenway Park. They also play the rival New York Yankees in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium 10 days from now. At the end of August, the Red Sox play the Rays again in a four-game series at Tampa Bay.

The rest of August has the potential to make or break the Red Sox in regards to their playoff chances. If the team's results don't turn around soon, winning the division could become an unrealistic goal over the last month of the regular season.