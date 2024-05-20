Here's How Much Pro Golfer Nelly Korda Won This Weekend: 'It's A Lot Of Fun'

Nelly Korda is on a serious roll. The LPGA golfer just won her sixth title in seven starts which, wow.

Nelly won the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday, earning this jaw-dropping feat. By the way, she’s having a blast in the process.

“It’s a lot of fun,” the 25-year-old told Golf magazine. “For me it’s more rewarding that all the hard work that I’ve put in, all the rollercoaster that I went through from the end of 2021 with my injuries to this year, is just super-rewarding.”

By the way, the weather was total crap and Nelly still came out on top.

“I think you just have to look at it that everyone is playing through it as well,” she said during a press conference. “You just got to tough it out. You're out here, you're enjoying yourself. You're doing what you love for a living. No matter what the conditions are, you have to put that aside and take it a shot at a time.”

With all of Nelly’s success, it’s only natural to wonder about how much money she’s won this season and her net worth. Here’s the deal.

How much prize money did Nelly Korda win this weekend?

Nelly won the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday, which had a $3 million purse. But as the winner, Nelly took home $450,000, according to the PGA tour.

How much has Nelly Korda won this season?

Nelly’s doing just fine for herself this season. She’s earned $2,943,708 so far—and that’s just for this year, per the PGA tour.

The second-place prize money earner for this season is Hannah Green, who has nabbed $1,172,841, according to the LPGA tour.

By the way, Nelly is setting records with this season. The previous record holder of the all-time prize money in a single season was Lorena Ochoa, with $4,364,994, per the LPGA tour.

How much is Nelly Korda worth?

Nelly’s not exactly hard up for cash.

As of this weekend, her career earnings stand at $11,880,981, according to LPGA. That’s just from winning on the course—she also has sponsorship deals with Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs, Nike, TaylorMade Golf, and T-Mobile, per Forbes, that jack up her net worth even more.

Congrats, Nelly!

