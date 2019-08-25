FedExCup payout: What McIlroy and others earned at East Lake

In previous years, winning the FedExCup netted the champion a cool $10 million. The stakes have been raised this year, however, with the winner clearing $5 million more than in years past.

Here's a look at what each player made at the Tour Championship:

1. Rory McIlroy – $15,000,000

2. Xander Schauffele – $5,000,000

T-3. Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka – $3,500,000

5. Paul Casey – $2,500,000

6. Adam Scott – $1,900,000

7. Tony Finau – $1,300,000

8. Chez Reavie – $1,100,000

T-9. Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama – $843,333

T-12. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm – $682,500

14. Jason Kokrak – $620,000

15. Gary Woodland – $595,000

T-16. Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar – $551,666

T-19. Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler – $512,500

T-21. Louis Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay – $487,000

T-24. Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker – $450,500

T-26. Justin Rose, Corey Conners – $430,000

28. Charles Howell III – $415,000

T-29. Lucas Glover, Dustin Johnson – $400,000