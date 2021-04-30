Here's how much Penei Sewell will make after going No. 7 to the Detroit Lions

Here's how much Sewell will make after going No. 7 to the Detroit Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Detroit Lions got the best offensive lineman in the NFL Draft.

With the seventh overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Oregon lineman Penei Sewell to help rebuild their offensive line.

Sewell will join former Oregon Duck Tyrell Crosby, as well, in Detroit.

Prior to the draft, Sewell said he wanted to be picked earlier as possible to eliminate stress and not sit and wait-- which, of course.

The other plus side of being drafted earlier is the money behind it.

Now, Sewell is set to earn a hefty sum of money!

According to spotrac.com, Sewell is will make $24M that includes a signing bonus of $14M.

Had he gone just two picks earlier to the Cincinnati Bengals, he would have raked in $31M.

Still, Sewell is obviously happy he got drafted early, and while he missed out on approximately $7M, his payday is still more than most people will make in a lifetime.

The Lions look like they are ready to build around quarterback Jared Goff and they addressed the issue with the offensive line by drafting Sewell.