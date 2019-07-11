Here's how much money Patriots legend Richard Seymour won at World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker's main event in Las Vegas is the most prestigious poker tournament each year, with several celebrities and ex-athletes joining the fray in pursuit of the $10 million first-place prize.

The most impressive performance from a celebrity/athlete in tournament history has come from former New England Patriots defensive tackle Richard Seymour. He was knocked out of the tournament Wednesday, finishing in 131st place and taking home $59,295, which is a pretty good chunk of change for about a week of work.

Seymour's run marks the best finish by any NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB player in the World Series of Poker main event's history.

This year's WSOP main event, a no-limit Texas hold 'em style tournament, had a total of 8,569 entries. Seymour was one of 1,285 people to finish in the money. He has four career WSOP cashes totaling $80,886 in winnings, per the event's official website.

Seymour earned nearly $90 million in 12 pro seasons between the Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He won't make that much money playing poker, but there are much worse ways to spend your retired life.

