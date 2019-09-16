Here's How Much Money Alex Rodriguez Made in His 22-Season Baseball Career

Photo credit: Michael Loccisano - Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez had a baseball career that most players only dream of—he had a .295 batting average, made over 600 home runs, and stole over 300 bases. He's also one of four players to connect for at least forty home runs and steal forty or more bases during the same season.

Rodriguez was also highly awarded during his 22-season career. He helped guide the Yankees to win the 2009 World Series, and he's a 14-time All Star. A-Rod also won three MVP awards and ten Silver Slugger Awards.

And as you might guess, all of those career highs added up. Here's how much money A-Rod made in his career.

Alex Rodriguez's baseball career earnings are about $545 million.

Forbes estimates that Rodriguez made about $600 million in his 22-year career. In 2001, he signed a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers. When A-Rod was traded to the New York Yankees, that deal was renegotiated into a 10-year, $275 million contract. Both deals were the biggest MLB contracts at the time, and Forbes reported that of the three contracts in baseball history that were worth more than $250 million, Rodriguez signed two of them.

Alex Rodriguez's net worth is $350 million.

In addition to baseball, Rodriguez has also made money from endorsements. In 2012, Forbes reported that Rodriguez had endorsements with companies like Nike, Rawlings, Topps and Vita Coco, earning him about $2 million annually. In 2016, Harman International added him to its endorsement roster to help pitch their JBL Audio brand.

Rodriguez has also gotten into real estate, and in 2010 he bought land in Miami, Florida for $7.4 million. In 2013, he built a house on the land and ended up selling it for $30 million.

And even though he's retired, Rodriguez has kept very busy. He's the founder and CEO of A-Rod Corp, a private holding company. He's also appeared on Shark Tank, and he and Mark Cuban invested $700,000 in a portable protein powder pod called Vade Nutrition in 2018. Rodriguez is also an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

