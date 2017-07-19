Here’s how much Mike Trout could have made in free agency this winter

Mike Trout could have been a free agent this winter. Three years ago, he signed a $144.5 million contract extension that will keep him with the Los Angeles Angels through the 2020 season and ensure future generations of Trouts drive only the loveliest flying cars. In doing so, he kept baseball from the frenzy of all free agent frenzies.

Still, this is MLB, king of hypothetical sports, and a particularly inquisitive front-office type recently posed a question to which he didn’t know the answer: What would this winter look like had Trout not accepted the Angels’ deal? And what sort of contract would a 26-year-old Mike Trout land as an unrestricted free agent?

The answers: Insane and insane, respectively. To figure out just how outlandish, Yahoo Sports asked a wide swath of GMs, assistant GMs, scouts, agents and sundry baseball types to provide an estimate on a hypothetical Trout deal. Sixty-three people offered their opinions. The lowest dollar value was $200 million – and that was on a four-year deal. Yes: The idea of Mike Trout as a $50 million-a-year player is not at all far-fetched.

Because another two people suggested five years and $250 million would be the sweet spot while one went so far as to say the bidding would go to 10 years and $500 million. That $500 million number wasn’t the ceiling, either. One person wondered if a team might consider a 15-year, $600 million deal, which seemed absurd until one remembers that Alex Rodriguez, as a free agent at age 26, more than doubled the previous record contract in baseball when he signed for 10 years and $252 million before the 2001 season.

Back then, the game’s revenues were about $3.5 billion. Today, they’re upward of $10 billion. So a $500 million contract is not excessive – not close when compared to Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million deal – considering that Trout would be the single greatest free agent ever, even better than A-Rod.

In his five full seasons, Trout has won a pair of MVP awards and finished second the other three times. Only Ty Cobb has more wins above replacement than Trout through his age-25 season, and Trout should pass him by season’s end. He is playing at a higher level now than ever, slashing .337/.455/.725 with 17 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a perfectly solid center field glove. He is, by all accounts, a delightful human being, an exemplary teammate, a humble person – the antithesis of A-Rod as a player.

And the age. That’s the kicker. More than ever in the post-amphetamine era, teams covet 30-and-under players. The Cubs guaranteed Jason Heyward $184 million over eight years when he hit free agency at 26. Age matters. Trout may well still get an obscene deal when he actually reaches the market at age 29 – especially with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado having set the market after the 2018 season – but being 26 would allow him the option to take a short deal or target an incredibly long one.

Mike Trout could have been a free agent this winter. He would have been a very rich man. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

The risk of the shorter deal is obvious. If Trout got hurt or underperformed, he’d leave money on the table. Plenty of it potentially. And not just that: If the average annual value of his deal is somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million, that’s the number used to calculate his luxury tax cost.

As one scout noted, that is an important point not just for hypothetical Trout but real Harper and Machado: “As good as Trout is, there’s a cap for his contract that has nothing to do with Trout. The [new collective bargaining agreement] is hard on high-dollar teams. At some point, and I’m not sure where that point is, but at some point, the cost will outweigh the return, no matter how good the player.”

