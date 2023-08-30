Here's how much Middle Tennessee State football is making for trips to Alabama, Missouri

Middle Tennessee State will bring in a more than $2.5 million for traveling to play SEC foes Alabama and Missouri the first two weeks of the 2023 football season.

The Blue Raiders open the season at No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, earning $1.6 million for the trip.

On Sept. 9, MTSU will travel to Missouri, which will net the Blue Raiders a total of $1 million. MTSU is earning $200,000 for that game and another $800,000 payout for Missouri having backed out of a contract to play in Murfreesboro last season.

Last season MTSU earned $1.5 million for traveling to Miami, a game in which the Blue Raiders won 45-31 at Hard Rock Stadium, the program's first win over a Top 25 team.

Alabama is 3-0 in the all-time series vs. MTSU (winning 39-34 in 2002, 26-7 in 2005 and 37-10 in 2015). MTSU and Missouri are tied 1-1, with the Tigers edging the Blue Raiders 41-40 in 2003 and MTSU defeating Missouri 51-45 in 2016.

The Crimson Tied finished 11-2 last season, failing to reach the College Football Playoffs, but defeating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. Missouri went 6-7 last season, losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

MTSU finished 8-5 last season, defeating San Diego State 25-23 in the Hawaii Bowl, the Blue Raiders' second consecutive bowl win.

