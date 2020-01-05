Here's how much Mario Cristobal made in bonuses this season...

How big was your end of the year bonus this year?

For Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, it was one of the highest in college football.

Prior to the start of the season, Cristobal and the Ducks agreed to a five-year contract with a base salary of $2.5 million.

With his extension came incentives, some for in the classroom and others for on the field.

Cristobal could have earned as much as $2.175 million in performance incentives each year.

Here's the current running total of incentives he's received so far, which was compiled by USA Today:

$100,000: Eligible for non-CFP bowl game with seven regular-season wins

$50,000: Non-CFP bowl game with at least eight regular-season wins

$250,000: Eighth regular-season win

$250,000: Ninth regular-season win

$100,000: Win Pac-12 North Division title

$250,000: 10th regular-season win

$25,000: Bowl appearance- Rose Bowl

These incentives stack, so Cristobal is cashing in on all of those benchmarks.

Other incentives that he is eligible for include:

- $100,000 for an APR academic grade of 985 or greater

This number has not been released yet, but as a point of reference, the Football team's APR (academic progress rate) was 968.

- $25,000 for the Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year award

Cristobal did not earn this incentive. That went to Utah's Kyle Whittingham.

- $50,000 for the AP or Walter Camp National Coach of the Year Award

Cristobal also missed out on this incentive. LSU's Ed Orgeron was both the AP and Walter Camp National Coach of the Year.

In total, Cristobal will take an addition $1.175 million in incentives to the bank.

At least 41 FBS head coaches are making less in total basic annual pay, according to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.

Here's how his bonuses stack up to other PAC-12 coaches.

Pac-12 Head Coach Bonuses Earned in 2019 per @USATODAY via @wilnerhotline



$1.18M-Mario Cristobal, UO

$620K-Kyle Whittingham, Utah

$237K-Herm Edwards, ASU

$190K-Justin Wilcox, Cal

$75K-Mike Leach, WSU

$75K-Chris Petersen, UW













— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) January 3, 2020

And while Cristobal led the Ducks to a Rose Bowl victory, he did not receive any additional compensation.

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal gets no additional bonus for win in #RoseBowl over Wisconsin. He still ends the season with $1.175 million in on-field bonuses. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) January 2, 2020

Cristobal earned 54% of eligible bonuses this season, with mostly all of those incentives missed being tied to the College Football Playoff.

Still, not too shabby.

