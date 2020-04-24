Here's how much Justin Herbert will get paid by the LA Chargers

Prior to the NFL Draft, Justin Herbert was cashing in on endorsement deals with the likes of Bose, Head & Shoulders, FedEx and Nike. 

But Thursday night, when the Oregon quarterback heard his name called, going No. 6 overall to the San Diego Chargers, his life changed forever. 

Herbert went from getting an allowance to being a millionaire overnight!

Following the first round of the NFL Draft, Forbes released salary projections for the first-round draft picks. The No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is expected to make $36 million on his first contract. The former Ducks QB is slated to take home $26.6 million on his rookie deal with a $16.9 million signing bonus. His rookie deal is four-years in length with a fifth-year team option. 

Herbert appeared in 43 games with the Ducks, throwing for 10,541 total passing yards and 95 passing touchdowns. He finished his career second in Oregon all-time passing yards and career passing touchdowns. 

So, how does Herbert's contract compare to other Oregon QBs? 

Marcus Mariota received $25.1 million and a $15.8 million signing bonus over four years. 

Joey Harrington signed a $36.5 million deal over six years with a $12.6 million signing bonus. 

Akili Smith agreed to a seven-year contract valued at up to $58 million with the Cincinnati Bengals. It came with a $10.8 million signing bonus. 

While Herbert is cashing in, he'll be in an expensive area code. Some people in LA look at $26.6M as chump change. 

Spend it wisely!

