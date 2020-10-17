Here's how much former Jet Le'Veon Bell will reportedly make in his new deal with Chiefs

When Le’Veon Bell signed his four-year contract with the Jets prior to the 2019 season, the deal was worth $52 million with $27 million guaranteed.

Bell’s contract with his newest team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is much more modest.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bell’s new deal has a base value of $1 million, but that money is prorated to $690,000 for the remainder of the season. But the veteran can also earn up to $1 million in playing time and playoff incentives, per ESPN, maxing his one-year deal out at $1.69 million.



Bell agreed to terms with the Chiefs on Thursday, joining Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl Champions. The Michigan State product joined the Chiefs after also considering the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs have been a middle of the road rushing team this season, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the team with 344 yards on 81 carries. Mahomes is their next-leading rusher with 129 yards on the ground. Overall, Kansas City averages 119.4 rushing yards per game, ranking 13th in the NFL.



And even though Bell elected not to sign with another AFC east team, the Jets will still face him this season, when the Chiefs host the Jets on Nov. 1.