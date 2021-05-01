Here's how much D’Wayne Eskridge will make after going No. 56 to the Seattle Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks added more firepower to the offense.

With their first of three picks in this years NFL draft, the Seahawks selected WR D’Wayne Eskridge from Western Michigan.

And with being drafted in the second round, Eskridge is set to come out of the draft with a solid payday.

Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin’ Seahawks podcast

According to spotrac.com, Eskridge is set to make around $5.9M with a signing bonus of $1.6M.

Not bad at all, but it is for sure not the same money as being picked up in the first round.

For example: Penei Sewell made $24M with a $14M signing bonus being the seventh overall pick.

[Related: Here's how much Penei Sewell will make after going No. 7 to the Detroit Lions]

The players themselves might not care about when they get drafted, but the money is very much different in each round.

The Seahawks seem to be excited with Eskridge and what he will provide for the Seahawks offense.