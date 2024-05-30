Here's what more Shreveport area football coaches said about their teams in the spring

Most of the football teams in Northwest Louisiana conducted spring practices and/or spring games. Find out what some of them had to say about their teams in this second of two stories.

Homer

“Based off the spring game, I think our guys realized what it’s going to take to win a championship. They played hard, and there’s always room for improvement, but I believe we have a chance to do something special this season. We have a great group of seniors mixed with some talented young guys. Running back/receiver Gregory Williams, who has a Grambling offer, and receiver/safety Spencer Dunn — those guys were making plays all over the field for us on both sides of the ball.” – Coach Richie Casey

Huntington

“I’m really proud of how physical this football team is. They play really hard, fast and physical. I’m proud of the senior leadership that we have. This is the largest senior class I’ve personally had as a high school coach with about 36 seniors. We have 10 seniors starting on defense, and I think we’re gonna be able to really rely on that throughout the course of the season. I love the temperament of our offensive line.” − Coach Steve Dennis

Lakeside

“We had a few modified practices. We installed offense and some defense, mainly getting used to how we practice. We got our base stuff in. I like where we are at going into the summer. The summer commitment will be very important for our team success next year.” – Coach John Ware

DEPARTURE: Huntington’s Joan Catanese accepts football position at the collegiate level

SPRING VOL. 1: Here's what the Shreveport area football coaches said about their teams in the spring

UPGRADE: Here are the details of the $4 million upgrade to Caddo's Lee Hedges football stadium

Mansfield

“In our spring game against Logansport and Red River we had a lot of positives. We didn’t turn the ball over, we tackled pretty good and the lineman very physical with no injuries.” – Coach Darrel Barbay

North Caddo

“I had a few kids who impressed me — a couple were expected, and a couple were unexpected. Mason Jackson had a fantastic game — one TD run, one TD pass and caught an interception on defense. He’s an electric athlete and no doubt one of the best football players in the city. Braylon Champagne had a fantastic game on defense. He’s always in the right place and he’s the best tackler on our defense. We had a newcomer this year that really impressed us today. Eli Edwards had a great day at offensive tackle in his first ever high school football game. Tray Morris and Chancellor were a very productive one-two punch at running back. Our offensive line communicated well, and we looked much improved from last season.” – Coach Chase Thompson

North DeSoto

“We answered questions we needed to fill on the holes on the backend defensively and on the offensive line. Quarterback Luke Delafield was out, so two young quarterbacks (Miller Warren and Hudson Toothman) got a lot of reps.” Among the standouts were Braelyn Delton, Aidan Davis, Tucker Brewster, Cody Seekford and Walker Chadwick. – Coach Dennis Dunn

Northwood

“Our new quarterback and baseball stud Jaxon Bentzler stepped in and performed to expectations. Three new wide receivers (Chris Sheppard, Jayden White and Duntravious White) were exceptional. Defensively, linebackers Kolby Turner, Gaige Lummus and Christian Blackmon led the way. Two safeties (that won 4x100 state championship) made huge plays in Justin Thomas and Jerimiah Johnson. Last but not least, our RB/FB Kyron Johnson and John Sneed were the MVP’s. The offensive line had a little nastiness too.” – Coach Austin Brown

Photos from Byrd vs. Parkway football game at Independence Stadium in Shreveport on October 12, 2023.

Parkway

“I was very pleased and happy to get in eight days with the opportunity to play someone else. Offensive tackle Jax Gallier played very well, and we played four (Antonio Gladney, Carmaro Mayo, Josh Tell, Chase Crowder) different guys at running back with the first group. One of last year’s running backs, CJ Dudley, gets cleared soon after an injury last season. Each of those guys being able to play running back will free them up to play defense.” – Coach Coy Brotherton

Southwood

“The team is growing. I can see a lot of growth over this spring session. I found some good walk-ons who helped and the guys stepping into new starting roles showed some bright spots. Among the standouts were quarterback Cornelius Martin, defensive back Corion Johnson and wide receiver LeQuinton Pinkney.” – Coach Mike Green

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports him for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport area football coaches evaluate spring workouts – Vol. 2