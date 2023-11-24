Here's how Mississippi State football can still make a bowl after finishing 5-7

STARKVILLE — With Thursday’s loss to Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, Mississippi State football has put its 13-year bowl streak in jeopardy.

In a season that saw former coach Zach Arnett fired 11 games into his tenure, the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC) failed to reach six wins typically required for bowl eligibility. However, their hopes of making a bowl game aren’t washed away yet.

There are 82 bowl slots to fill this season, with 68 slots filled entering Friday’s games. There are 23 teams with five wins and still in contention for a bowl bid if the allotment of 82 teams with six or more wins isn’t filled.

How Mississippi State can make bowl with 5-7 record

First, James Madison and Jacksonville State will get priority to fill spots. Both exceeded six wins weeks ago but aren't automatically eligible for bowl bids in their second year transitioning from FCS to FBS.

If spots are available after those two, Academic Progress Rate determines which five-win teams get in. Mississippi State ranks third in APR among five-win teams behind Minnesota (T-8) and Rice (T-15) entering Friday.

Minnesota (5-6) hosts Wisconsin (6-5) on Saturday to end the regular season, while Rice (5-6) hosts Florida Atlantic (4-7). Wake Forest, tied for eighth in APR, currently has four wins but would jump MSU in the pecking order if the Demon Deacons can win at Syracuse.

Here’s a look at which teams have four or five wins entering Friday, ranked in order of APR.

*Teams with four wins

*Wake Forest (T8)

Minnesota (T8)

Rice (T15)

Mississippi State (T19)

UCF (22)

South Carolina (T23)

*Michigan State (T28)

*Ball State (T34)

Cal (T36)

Florida (T43)

*Middle Tennessee State (T59)

Navy (65) (two games remaining)

Nebraska (T66)

South Florida (T69)

Northern Illinois (T69)

Virginia Tech (T69)

Utah State (T79)

Old Dominion (84)

Illinois (85)

Marshall (T88)

Washington State (T88)

*Arkansas (T92)

Colorado (T92)*

Colorado State (T97)

Syracuse (T102)

*Houston (T102)

BYU (T105)

*North Texas (108)

TCU (T109)

Central Michigan (T109)

Louisiana (T109)

*Hawaii (112)

*FIU (T117)

*New Mexico (T119)

*UAB (T123)

*FAU (T128)

