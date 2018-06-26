Here's the misguided soul who gave Ben Simmons 3rd-place ROY vote

If you looked at the NBA Rookie of the Year voting last night, you may have noticed one astronomically erroneous third-place vote for Ben Simmons.

Thanks to internet sleuths and the ill-informed writer crawling out of his hole in the wall, we now know who is responsible for this basketball atrocity.

That would be the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Not surprised but Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum deserved Rookie of the Year because they were rookies. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) June 26, 2018

And another tweet from October, just four games into the regular season.

Here is the one media member who gave Ben Simmons a 3rd place Rookie of the Year vote, behind Tatum and Mitchell.



He had decided 4 games into the regular season... 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/po4KlBq22h



— Did the Sixers win? (@DidTheSixersWin) June 26, 2018

Uhh, what?

It's a pretty simple and clear rule. Simmons, while sitting out with a fractured foot, never played a regular season game last year, making him a rookie this year.

Maybe Dictionary.com can help Berman understand.

For what it's worth, Berman abstained from voting in 2011, when Blake Griffin won the award after sitting out the previous year. So why did he choose to vote this time?