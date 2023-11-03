Here's what Mike Norvell, Billy Napier and Willie Simmons think of Michigan sign stealing

It’s widely accepted by college football coaches that sign-stealing within games has gone on forever.

However, coaches say there’s no place in the sport for illegally stealing signs.

That’s why tempers are starting to flare, specifically in the Big Ten, regarding Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal that continues to broaden in scope.

Earlier this week Big Ten coaches and athletic directors voiced their displeasure with conference commissioner Tony Petitti, encouraging him to take action against UM, according to reports.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said his program does an “elaborate job of how we communicate" to avoid sign-stealing.

The No. 4 Seminoles (8-0) can clinch a berth into the ACC Championship with a victory at Pittsburgh (2-6) Saturday.

“I think when you sit there and look at sign-stealing within games that has been forever,” Norvell said.

“When people started going no-huddle and people started spreading out and communicating everything from the sideline, people look at the sideline. And if you consistently do this (holds up one finger) and you run the same play every time, somebody’s going to pick up on it. It’s just a normal tendency.

“So it’s our job … we have a very elaborate way of how we communicate.”

NCAA rules do not ban the stealing of signs in-game

The practice of sign-stealing during game is legal, according to the NCAA. But in-person scouting of future opponents and the use of technology to do so are against NCAA bylaws.

At the center of the Wolverines’ alleged sign-stealing operation is suspended staffer Connor Stalions, who is accused of buying tickets to opponents' games for the purpose of filming teams' sidelines the past two seasons.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement two weeks ago on social media denying any knowledge of his staff illegally stealing signs from opponents.

Florida coach Billy Napier described sign-stealing during games as a “real factor.” The Gators (5-3) are at home Saturday against Arkansas (2-6).

“There's no question it exists, and you have to do a good job of creating a system and quality-controlling your system,” Napier said.

“You know, you've got to kind of proof yourself, you got to have some safeguards in place and checks and balances in place. But it's real, there's no question. Now, some of these things that I'm hearing out there out is a different level. …

“Now, I'm not up to speed. But I do think it is real, it exists in college football for sure."

Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons, a former college quarterback, said teams have always searched for a competitive advantage during games.

“I’ve coached long enough and I’ve been in press boxes (as an assistant) where we knew every (opponent’s) signal,” said Simmons, whose Rattlers (7-1) won the SWAC East Division last week and are at Alabama A&M Saturday. “It’s not illegal to look at another team’s signals during a game.

"It’s their job to have a system where it’s not easily picked up. I know some teams have had our signals on both sides of the ball. At the end of the day, it's about execution."

Deion Sanders, Urban Meyer offer their thoughts on Michigan sign-stealing scandal

Purdue coach Ryan Walters, whose Boilermakers are at No. 3 Michigan Saturday in a rematch of the 2022 Big Ten Championship game, says his school has evidence of the Wolverines scouting his team earlier this season.

One safeguard against the practice is being pushed by Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association. The organization supports the use of in-game technology that would allow coaches to communicate with players on the field, just like they do in the NFL.

“Because sign stealing is easy,” Berry, whose 40-year coaching career included being head coach at Army and Louisiana-Monroe, told the Associated Press. “It’s easier, obviously, when you take certain steps.”

Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations centered on Michigan. Sanders told reporters two weeks ago, "You can have someone's whole game plan. They can mail it to you. You've still got to stop it, you've still got to stop it." Television analyst Urban Meyer, who coached Michigan rival Ohio State for seven years, admitted earlier this week he is "skeptical" of the truth to the allegations.

Norvell, meanwhile, draws the line when it comes to sign-stealing.

“Accusations of people going and watching games, well, that’s just an unethical thing,” Norvell said.

“It’s against all parts of the rules of what’s stated. I can’t defend if somebody chooses to go and watch our games. I mean, you can’t defend it.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Michigan sign-stealing scandal: Florida coaches address Jim Harbaugh