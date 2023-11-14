Here's Michigan State football's plan if QB Katin Houser can't play the rest of the way

EAST LANSING — Harlon Barnett’s message to Michigan State football remains “finish what you started.”

Who will have finish out the year at quarterback for the Spartans, however, remains in flux.

True freshman Sam Leavitt is expected to preserve his redshirt and not play again this season. And MSU’s interim head coach cast further doubt about junior Noah Kim’s availability the final two games, starting Saturday at Indiana (noon/BTN).

“He is not ready, and he's still healing up,” Barnett said Monday, who then was asked in a follow up if he anticipated Kim to return by the Nov. 24 finale against Penn State. “I'm not sure about that. We'll see.”

Barnett after Saturday’s 38-3 loss at No. 3 Ohio State confirmed that Leavitt planned to not play again this season after already playing in four games — one drive against Maryland, the entire fourth quarter against both No. 2 Michigan and Minnesota, and two series against Nebraska.

Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser looks for a receiver during the first half against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

The plan is to give the final two starts to redshirt freshman Katin Houser, who has started MSU’s last five games since taking over for Kim, the starter in the Spartans’ first five contests. Fourth-year junior walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar will be the backup, as he was against the Buckeyes. Wide receiver Alante Brown, a high school quarterback, could be an emergency option as well.

“We have some options if worse comes to worse. If we have to, we'll figure it out,” Barnett said. “There's some other things that we could possibly do. And hopefully it doesn't get to that.”

Kim remains MSU's leading passer with 1,090 yards and six touchdowns through the first five games, though he threw all six of his interceptions against the three Power Five teams he faced — one against Washington, two against Maryland and three in his last action against Iowa on Sept. 30.

Houser took over against Rutgers, and threw two TD passes and ran for another through the first three quarters of that game. But MSU's offense has just one touchdown with him under center since. Houser's scoring pass against Nebraska was set up by a 42-yard, trick-play pass from Brown to Montorie Foster.

For the season, Houser is completing 57.1% of his passes for 766 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He is averaging just 121.6 passing yards with three TD passes and one interception in his five starts.

Barring a change of heart or an emergency situation, Leavitt finishes his first season 15-for-24 passing for 139 yards with two interceptions. He’s thrown two touchdowns, and his scoring pass to Foster against the Huskers on his only second-half drive proved to be the eventual winning score as the offense stalled with Houser finishing the fourth quarter.

Asked about how he and the staff handled Leavitt’s situation, by playing him sparingly in two of his four games, Barnett revisited what he called a “Monday morning quarterback” look back.

Sam Leavitt of the Michigan State Spartans is tackled by Jack Henderson of the Minnesota Golden Gophers as he carries the ball in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“There's always the hindsight — 20/20, right?” he said. “I thought about that actually at one point. Like, do you try to save him for the last four games? Who knew this was gonna happen? And so we did what we did, he played when he played, and you can't go back and change it. So keep moving forward.”

MSU’s offense 127th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring at just 16.7 points and 121st in total yards at 305.4 per game going into Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers, who like the Spartans are 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten play.

“We just keep talking about great attention to detail, great attention to detail, and then finishing and doing your job at a very high level consistently,” Barnett said. “You just gotta keep preaching it to them until till they get it.”

Other injuries

Barnett said senior defensive end Khris Bogle, who missed the OSU game, is expected to play at Indiana.

“He'll be back this week,” Barnett said. “He was at practice today even.”

The outlook wasn’t as optimistic for wide receivers Tre Mosley and Jaron Glover. Glover, a sophomore, sat out the game against the Buckeyes and senior Mosley missed the last two after getting hurt late at Minnesota.

“I'm not so sure about Tre,” Barnett said. “But 'Ron, we should hopefully get back soon. Not exactly sure when.”

Barnett said Saturday that sophomore cornerback Dillon Tatum will miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury.

Harbaugh handling

Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's interim head coach Harlon Barnett after the game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Barnett was asked if he talked to other coaches or if he had a “personal reaction” about the Big Ten’s three-game, gameday suspension for Jim Harbaugh, which was issued Friday and prevented the U-M coach from being on the sidelines for the Wolverines’ win at Penn State on Saturday.

He wanted nothing to do with the question.

“I have not had any other meetings with Big Ten coaches on it,” Barnett said. “Come on, man, come on, man. Y'all know what it is, y'all know what it is. Come on. Come on. That's it.”

Next up: Hoosiers

Matchup: Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at Indiana (3-7, 1-6).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WJR-AM (760).

Line: Hoosiers by 4½.

