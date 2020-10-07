Here's Michigan State football's plan for possible COVID disruptions

Mel Tucker will need to replace Michigan State football’s only offensive lineman to play every game over the past three seasons.

It was something the Spartans’ new coach has been preparing for since August, but Tucker confirmed Wednesday that senior right tackle Jordan Reid “as of right now” still plans to opt out of playing this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like we've said before, like I've said before, we're supporting our players and their decisions to be in or to opt out,” Tucker said on a video call Wednesday. “And then we'll we'll just we'll just see how it continues to play out.”

Reid, a fourth-year senior from Detroit, started the past 26 games at right tackle and has played in 39 consecutive games for a beat-up offensive line that lost 61 man-games to injuries and used 16 different starting groups in 26 games in 2018 and 2019. Reid's Aug. 7 tweet announcing his decision to opt out included his intention to return to the Spartans for his fifth season in 2021.

Players deciding to sit out over concerns about COVID-19 is a reality of this season across the country. Tucker also said redshirt freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens — who, like Reid, opted out in August — will not play this fall. Stevens said he has a respiratory condition and plans to redshirt.

But the Big Ten's move to daily testing ahead of its planned season beginning Oct. 24 has caused other players to reconsider.

MSU had two players who had previously opted out, returning starting defensive end Jacub Panasiuk and linebacker Marcel Lewis, announce they changed their minds and will play. Likewise in the Big Ten, stars such as Ohio State’s Shaun Wade and Purdue’s Rondale Moore have opted back in.

Tucker did not say if any other players planned to opt out of this season.

“I think COVID has added, in all of our lives in every way, different levels of complexity, so to speak,” he said. “And so we're handling it, staying neutral. What are the facts, what do we know, and then what do we need to do with the information that we have? Not get too high, not get too low and take it one day at a time. And so where we need to adapt to make adjustments as a staff, we do that.

“And the same thing with the players. And we also continue to, to hammer our protocols and our behavior modification and all those things that will allow us to continue to practice and eventually compete in games.”

Tucker and new coordinators Jay Johnson (on offense) and Scottie Hazelton (on defense) have talked about planning for personnel losses if a COVID-19 outbreak hits this fall. Most importantly, any player who tests positive for the coronavirus will not be allowed to play for 21 days following a positive diagnosis, which could cripple a team if multiple cases are found within a position group.

The Spartans are working to “cross-train” at multiple roles as a precaution; at its extreme, that could mean offensive and defensive linemen learning each others' roles, as well as wide receivers and defensive backs swapping places.