Here's how Michigan and Michigan State basketball can meet in Elite Eight of March Madness

Eastbound and Down ...

It took more than half an hour, but Michigan and Michigan State basketball are officially in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Although the tournament is located in Indianapolis, both teams were placed into the "East Region." Michigan holds the top spot and will take on the winner of the 16-seed play-in game Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary's. Speaking of play-in games, Michigan State takes on UCLA in the 11-seed play-in game.

HERE IT IS: NCAA tournament 2021: Print your bracket here

There is a path for both Michigan and Michigan State to meet in the Elite Eight. Before that, they've got to play the games. The Wolverines must win three straight, and the Spartans have to win four. If both come through, they would meet in an epic battle with a Final Four berth on the line. The rivals split the two meetings this season, March 4 and 7, with the home team winning each time.

What's being said about where both teams fell in the bracket?

SPARTANS: How Michigan State's first NCAA tournament matchup with UCLA seeded success

WOLVERINES: Inside Michigan's previous runs as 1-seed in March Madness: Final Four and bust

Michigan State wasn't a surprise to make the tournament, but their road starts with a play-in and given the latest news of their sponsorship, some jokes are just too easy to make.

guys. GUYS. Show some respect.



It's UCLA and Michigan State Basketball Presented By Rocket Mortgage playing in the First Four. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) March 14, 2021

Michigan State-UCLA in the First Four is NCAA’s early Christmas gift to Turner. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 14, 2021

Is Michigan in trouble? That seems to be the common theme among college basketball circles as they've dealt with injuries across the board.

Story continues

That's not a bad draw, IMO. Haven't liked Maryland all year. Love Alabama, coached by Hurley's buddy, but could Pitino pull off that first-round upset?



And Michigan is clearly the weakest No. 1. — David Borges (@DaveBorges) March 14, 2021

On ESPN's Bracketology, analyst Seth Greenberg says that it's not Michigan but Alabama, the second-seeded team who should be considered the favorite in the region.

"I think Alabama's got a really good path to get to an Elite Eight and Final Four--Because we don't know what Michigan's all about. So all the sudden, the No. 1 seed in that bracket, they're a big if. I like Alabama's draw."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Michigan, Michigan State basketball can play in March Madness