Here's who Michigan, Michigan State basketball will face in 2024-25 as Big Ten expands
The Big Ten-and-then-some announced its conference men's basketball opponents for this winter on Wednesday.
Don’t worry, Michigan and Michigan State still will play twice in the regular season. But each team will only play two other schools both home and away in the 2024-25 season.
For the Wolverines and new coach Dusty May, it means only playing rival Ohio State and Indiana each once on the road while having to face two-time defending Big Ten champ Purdue twice.
For the Spartans and Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, there won’t be a trip to face the Boilermakers, Hoosiers and Wisconsin, but they get a two-play with always difficult Illinois.
And for each, there will be a midwinter southern California swing and a visit from their new conference members from the Pacific Northwest.
While dates and other details won’t be released until later (last year on Sept. 18), MSU and U-M can at least begin planning for the 20-game, 18-team Big Ten that debuts late this summer. Here is a look at both team’s upcoming opponents.
Michigan
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/away: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers
MSU
Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/away: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota
Other Big Ten teams
Illinois
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington
Home/away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Indiana
Home: Illinois, Maryland Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
Home/away: Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
Iowa
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Maryland
Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Home/away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State
Minnesota
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/away: Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Nebraska
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Home/away: Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State
Northwestern
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Home/away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland
Ohio State
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington
Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska
Oregon
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/away: UCLA, USC, Washington
Penn State
Home: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/away: Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers
Purdue
Home: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Home/away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers
Rutgers
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington
Home/away: Michigan, Penn State, Purdue
UCLA
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/away: Oregon, USC, Washington
USC
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/away: Oregon, UCLA, Washington
Washington
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/away: Oregon, UCLA, USC
Wisconsin
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/away: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota
Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.
Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan, Michigan State's 2024-25 Big Ten basketball opponents