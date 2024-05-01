Here's who Michigan, Michigan State basketball will face in 2024-25 as Big Ten expands

The Big Ten-and-then-some announced its conference men's basketball opponents for this winter on Wednesday.

Don’t worry, Michigan and Michigan State still will play twice in the regular season. But each team will only play two other schools both home and away in the 2024-25 season.

For the Wolverines and new coach Dusty May, it means only playing rival Ohio State and Indiana each once on the road while having to face two-time defending Big Ten champ Purdue twice.

For the Spartans and Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, there won’t be a trip to face the Boilermakers, Hoosiers and Wisconsin, but they get a two-play with always difficult Illinois.

And for each, there will be a midwinter southern California swing and a visit from their new conference members from the Pacific Northwest.

While dates and other details won’t be released until later (last year on Sept. 18), MSU and U-M can at least begin planning for the 20-game, 18-team Big Ten that debuts late this summer. Here is a look at both team’s upcoming opponents.

Michigan

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington

Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Home/away: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers

MSU

Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Home/away: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota

Other Big Ten teams

Illinois

Home: Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC

Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington

Home/away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Indiana

Home: Illinois, Maryland Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin

Home/away: Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Iowa

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Home/away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Maryland

Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington

Home/away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State

Minnesota

Home: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Washington

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Home/away: Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Nebraska

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Home/away: Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State

Northwestern

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington

Home/away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland

Ohio State

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington

Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Home/away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska

Oregon

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/away: UCLA, USC, Washington

Penn State

Home: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Washington

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Home/away: Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers

Purdue

Home: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington

Home/away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers

Rutgers

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington

Home/away: Michigan, Penn State, Purdue

UCLA

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Home/away: Oregon, USC, Washington

USC

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Home/away: Oregon, UCLA, Washington

Washington

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/away: Oregon, UCLA, USC

Wisconsin

Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Home/away: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota

