Here's what Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard had to say about Sweet 16, Florida State

Here's what Michigan basketball had to say about its Sweet 16 matchup against Florida State (5 p.m. Sunday, CBS):

Howard's ties to Hamilton run deep

U-M coach Juwan Howard played under Seminole coach Leonard Hamilton for one season during his tenure with the Washington Wizards, and the relationship has only deepened since. Howard has previously said he visited Hamilton in Tallahassee to talk basketball; now, he will coach against his mentor for a trip to the Elite Eight.

“Well, our relationship runs deep," Howard said. "... The respect that I have for a coach as a man as a father and also as a coach, obviously, during his time coaching University of Miami as well as Florida State.

“He’s had amazing success, great knowledge for the game of basketball, people and his resume speaks for himself. Our conversations were very good. I learned a lot. I will continue to use Coach Hamilton as a mentor, a father figure, an example of what great successful coaches look like on this collegiate level.”

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard calls a play from the sidelines during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament against the Louisiana State Tigers at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021.

Wolverines getting used to Indy

Michigan has been in Indianapolis longer than most, considering the Big Ten tournament was also held in the city. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this isn't a normal tournament — the Wolverines have spent a lot of time sequestered in their hotel rooms.

Still, Michigan has found a way to embrace its new living situation.

The daily routine involves schoolwork and practice, with daily errands such as changing linens. But there are also activities embedded throughout the week — the Wolverines have played badminton together, they've tossed around a football, and they recently visited the zoo and Top Golf.

“We’ve become kinda comfortable with living in the hotel and just getting really comfortable," said Brandon Johns. “... It kinda depends on the day. Sometimes we’ll have like a group activity. We went to the zoo, went to Top Golf yesterday, but most of the time we’re either in our rooms, on our floors, relaxing, getting some rest. Having some meetings in our meeting rooms. I think that’s about it.”

Preparing for Florida State's length

According to KenPom.com, the Seminoles are the tallest team in the nation, with an average height of 79.6 inches (roughly 6 feet 6).

Michigan's average height of 77.9 inches isn't too far behind, and the Wolverines have length at the center position with Hunter Dickinson (7-1) and wing (Franz Wagner is 6-9).

Still, Florida State's backcourt will have a significant size advantage, with MJ Walker (6-5), RayQuan Evans (6-4), Anthony Polite (6-6) and point forward Scottie Barnes (6-9).

“Well we’ve faced a lot of different teams throughout the year, whether it’s in non-conference play or in Big Ten play and then leading up to postseason play," Howard said. "So all teams are different in a lot of ways but somewhat similar … their length averages, what, 6 foot 8? Their wingspan is pretty long. Still gotta play the game Go out there and compete, and that’s what we’re looking forward to the competition. We look forward to playing on Sunday.”

