Here's Mets' rotation plan for start of second half, including for Jacob deGrom

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
Jacob deGrom front view ball still in hand grey uniform
As the Mets prepare to begin the second half of their season against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Friday, July 16, their starting rotation order is starting to come into focus.

The plan, per Mike Puma of The New York Post, is for Marcus Stroman to start on Friday.

According to Puma, the Mets are leaning toward starting Jacob deGrom on Sunday, but want to see how he feels before committing to a date.

As far as Taijuan Walker, it's possible he starts on Saturday, per Puma.

Since the Mets last played on July 11, they have the option of using any pitcher but Walker (who threw an inning during the All-Star Game on July 13) on regular or extra rest to start the second-half opener.

If deGrom, Stroman, and Walker start in Pittsburgh, Tylor Megill would be set up to pitch during the Mets' three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds that begins on July 19.

The Mets will also need a No. 5 starter during the Reds series, with the option of using an opener or possibly Carlos Carrasco.

Carrasco is set to make a rehab start on July 15.

