Here's Mets' pitching schedule after COVID postponements, including plan for Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom fires a pitch during spring training wearing blue jersey, close crop

Mets manager Luis Rojas updated the plans for the starting rotation in the wake of the entire series against the Washington Nationals being postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Nats.

And not much has changed from the original plan.

Jacob deGrom will pitch what will now be the Mets' first game of the season on Monday against the Phillies in Philadelphia at 7:05 p.m. on SNY.

After deGrom, Marcus Stroman will pitch on Tuesday and David Peterson will get the ball on Wednesday.

Taijuan Walker will start the Mets' home opener on Thursday against the Miami Marlins.

The Mets will have the option to bring deGrom back next Saturday on regular rest after this coming Friday's scheduled off-day, and Rojas said that is being considered.

However, with deGrom's schedule having been thrown off due to the postponements in Washington, he's going to check with deGrom before confirming him for Saturday, April 10 against the Marlins.



Here's how things shake out:

Jacob deGrom, Monday @ Phillies

Marcus Stroman, Tuesday @ Phillies

David Peterson, Wednesday @ Phillies

Taijuan Walker, Thursday vs. Marlins

TBA, Friday vs. Marlins



Without Carlos Carrasco, who is recovering well from a torn right hamstring, both Peterson and Joey Lucchesi -- who had been battling for the No. 5 spot -- made the rotation.

In addition to Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) is also working his way back.