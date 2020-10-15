Here's what Mets' arbitration-eligible players are projected to make in 2021

The Mets have 13 players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, including some of their most important core pieces.

The 13 players are Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Edwin Diaz, Steven Matz, Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, Seth Lugo, J.D. Davis, Amed Rosario, Miguel Castro, Guillermo Heredia, Robert Gsellman, and Chasen Shreve.

Of the above players, it's fair to believe that contracts will be tendered to all except perhaps Heredia. There also might be a debate about Matz.

Once a player is offered arbitration, the team and that player's agent have until a set date -- usually at some point in February -- to come to terms on a new contract. If that doesn't happen, both sides submit salary proposals and the player's salary is determined at a hearing by independent arbitrators.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, using their formula that determines value by extrapolating the 60-game season over 162 games, here's what the Mets' arbitration-eligible players are projected to make in 2021...

Michael Conforto : $13.6M

Noah Syndergaard : $9.7M

Edwin Diaz : $6.5M

Steven Matz : $5.3M

Brandon Nimmo : $5.2M

Dominic Smith : $3.6M

Seth Lugo : $3.1M

J.D. Davis : $2.9M

Amed Rosario : $2.6M

Miguel Castro : $1.8M

Guillermo Heredia : $1.5M

Robert Gsellman : $1.4M

Chasen Shreve : $1.1M

If the Mets tender contracts to all of the above players and they receive salaries similar to the above, it would add roughly $58 million to the Mets' payroll.

As things currently stand, the Mets have a shade over $76 million committed to payroll for 2021.

The luxury tax threshold for 2021 is expected to be roughly $210 million, which would give the Mets roughly $76 million to play with before hitting it.