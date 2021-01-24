Here's what Matthew Stafford parting ways with Lions could mean for Jets

Matthew Stafford white jersey

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have mutually agreed to part ways, with the organization heading into the offseason seeking a trade for their former No. 1 overall pick.

This addition of a proven, starting-caliber QB into the trade market can mix things up for the Jets even more so than it already had been.

The Jets need to figure out what they're going to do with Sam Darnold, and that all starts with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. They can either draft any player not named Trevor Lawrence, including another quarterback, or they can use the pick in a trade — potentially for a quarterback as well.

Coming into the weekend, that top of the quarterback trade market started and finished with Deshaun Watson, who has made it known that he wants to be traded from the Houston Texans, and has named the Jets as his top destination.

But a trade for Watson — one that's expected to take at least three future first-round picks to get talks started — may be too steep for the Jets.

Not to mention, adding on Watson's massive contract (he signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension last September) to their roster would put a big dent into signing free agents in the future — though having a franchise-quarterback like Watson would be worth it.

Stafford, who turns 33 next month, has two years, $43 million left on his contract, which would give the Jets a cheaper, shorter option to start Robert Saleh's term with.

Since Stafford's rookie season in 2009, Lions receivers lead the NFL with 350 drops, and yet, Stafford had 7 consecutive seasons throwing for at least 4,000 passing yards from 2011 to 2017 — the 5th longest streak in NFL history.

That's not a bad alternative to go for.

But even if the Jets don't want Stafford, the Lions could still be a valuable trade partner when it comes to the No. 2 pick.

Detroit now needs a quarterback, and there's a chance that there won't be a guy they want when their pick at No. 7 comes around.

Insert the Jets' No. 2 pick.

Even if Stafford isn't involved in the deal, the Lions and Jets could work on a trade that sees Detroit jumping up to No. 2 to select a quarterback, and New York sliding down to No. 7 to select a complementary piece to either side of the ball.

What a deal like that would look like is unclear right now, especially since Lawrence will already be off the board, but the Jets would likely still get a nice haul for the No. 2 pick.

What is clear, however, is that the Jets are in for one of the busiest offseason's in recent memory.