Here's how many tickets Bears QB Tyson Bagent needed for Sunday start

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent went from being an undrafted free agent to starting an NFL game on Sunday, and needless to say, he will have plenty of support from loved ones.

Bagent, who played his college football at Division II Shepherd University, will take a massive step up in terms of crowd size Sunday as he takes the field for the Bears.

There will be plenty of No. 17 jerseys in the stands too. Bagent told Fox’s broadcast crew that he had secured a whopping 53 tickets for the game, but according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, his cheering section will be even bigger than that:

The broadcast indeed showed a large contingent of Bagent supporters in the Soldier Field stands, with 65 in all according to Pelissero’s report.

Bagent completed 10-of-14 passes for 83 yards in his first action last week against the Minnesota Vikings, and with Justin Fields on the shelf with a thumb injury, he will be the Bears’ starter for the time being.

