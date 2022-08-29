Here's how many Patriots made ESPN's top 100 NFL players for 2022 ranking

Here's how many Patriots made ESPN's top 100 NFL players ranking originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL Network recently unveiled its annual ranking of the top 100 players in the league, and only two New England Patriots -- quarterback Mac Jones (No. 85) and linebacker Matthew Judon (No. 52) -- were on the list.

ESPN's new ranking predicting the top 100 players for the 2022 season was released Monday, and zero Patriots made the cut. The Patriots were one of five teams -- along with the New York Jets, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions -- not represented.

Here's the top 10 of ESPN's ranking:

Patriots Talk: Patriots flounder in preseason finale against Raiders | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

A couple former Patriots players made the list, including quarterback Tom Brady (No. 20), cornerback J.C. Jackson (No. 45) and guard Joe Thuney (No. 86).

These rankings and lists are not an exact science, but they do illustrate a lack of talent, particularly high-end skill, on the Patriots roster. CBS Sports also recently released its top 100 players ranking and, again, zero Patriots were featured.

The Patriots mostly underwhelmed in the preseason, especially in last Friday's 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders when the first-team offense struggled mightily. Jones played seven drives over the final two preseason games and the offense scored only one touchdown.

The Patriots do have some strength at a few positions -- wide receiver and safety, for example -- but an overall lack of high-end players could be a tough weakness to overcome, especially with a difficult 2022 regular season schedule ahead.