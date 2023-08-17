Here's what makes Lakeland football's Carlos Mitchell the No. 1 player on our Super 16 list

LAKELAND — Lakeland senior Carlos Mitchell played quarterback in youth football. As an electrifying athlete, coaches wanted the ball in his hands as much as possible.

In his first year of varsity football, Mitchell was tied as Lake Wales' second-leading receiver in receptions and led with yards per catch and repeated both achievements as a junior while also becoming one of the top defensive backs in the state.

Super 16 - Lakeland High School- Carlos Mitchell in Lakeland Fl. Monday August 14,2023.Ernst Peters/The Ledger

Needless to say, Mitchell was no late-bloomer. He attracted college scouts early and heads into his senior year as the No. 1 selection on The Ledger's annual Super 16 list of Polk County's top senior football players. He also is ranked No. 65 in the state by 247Sports.

The 5-10, 160-pound Mitchell, who decommitted from the University of North Carolina, is poised for a big senior year and is looking to solidify his college choice.

"I'm just looking to work, set new bars and work with new people," Mitchell said. "It's a new atmosphere. I plan to come over here and take over. I'm just ready to work."

After being an important part of Lake Wales' state championship team last season, Mitchell transferred to Lakeland over the summer.

Mitchell said he transferred for a change of atmosphere. He is looking at playing for a new school as an opportunity to prepare early for what it will be like next year when he heads off to college where he'll be learning a new system under new coaches and having to work to earn playing time going against other elite athletes.

"I feel like when you transfer somewhere, it's basically like college because when you transfer and get to another school, they (coaches) still have to know how they want you to fit in," Mitchell said. "You got to keep your head down, you got to put in work so you can become the one, and that's what it's going to be like in college."

Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier has quickly learned what kind of athlete he's getting.

"He's a really explosive athlete, competitive, and what he lacks in size and height, he makes up for it with that fast twitch, explosiveness that he's got that's rare," Frazier said. "He's dynamic. That kid can really move. He's going to be a good one. He can do it on both sides of the ball. That's what makes him so extraordinary."

Like he did last year, Mitchell will play both sides of the ball as he's a playmaker wherever he plays. As a wide receiver, he averaged 29.1 yards per catch on 24 receptions as a sophomore before hauling in 28 catches as a junior. Defensively, he intercepted eight passes.

"I like defense more than offense, but I play offense first," said Mitchell, who added playing defensive back is harder.

Colleges are looking at him as both a wide receiver and defensive back, and he'll continue to showcase his skills at both positions.

"We're not silly," Frazier said. "We're not gonna have a Porsche just sitting there. There's no way. So he's going to be playing both ways."

Mitchell's focus is on having a big senior season and finalizing his college selection. He admitted he might have jumped the gun when he originally committed to North Carolina.

"I felt like that when I was up there, if I didn't commit, when I left somebody else could have committed and that could have forced me out of that," he said.

Mitchell feels that playing for Lakeland will continue to give him more opportunities to showcase his skills to college coaches. He hasn't set a date yet on when he's going to commit but indicated it might not be until the second half of the season or even until the end of the regular season.

In the meantime, he's looking to build something with his Lakeland teammates.

"My goals are to make sure everybody around knows their assignment and that I know my assignment, work as a team on offense, build a relationship and get a good connection and yeah, get that state's title," he said.

