Here's what made Shasta's win over West Valley historic and three takeaways from Week 3

Shasta High School senior offensive lineman Grant Anderson has been making up for lost time in 2023.

Anderson's season was taken from him after injuring his knee walking down the stairs before his team's season opener at home against Lassen last year.

He spent hours in physical therapy strengthening his kneecap and was forced to watch his team finish 3-8 from the sidelines. The 2022 season ended with a quiet ouster from the playoffs at the hands of Foothill.

A fully healthy knee combined with a fresh core of talented skill position players allowed Anderson to show what he was capable of and what opposing programs missed.

Anderson opened holes for his teammates as Shasta collected over 350 yards on offense to rout West Valley at the Pasture 41-12.

"Last season was a long year and so I just worked out hard during the offseason," Anderson said. "I just trained and got a lot better. I have a lot to prove."

Shasta had another balanced performance using the strength of its offensive line to pound West Valley in the run and pass game. Junior quarterback Justin Polley threw two touchdowns to junior Owen Boesiger on play-action screens and ran for two touchdowns.

Senior Ryder May bullied his way through West Valley's offense and defensive line at running back and linebacker.

Shasta junior quarterback Justin Polley threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and senior Ryder May rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

"We have to give our props to the guys up front like Grant (Anderson) for creating space for us," May said.

Junior Owen Boesiger had two touchdown catches for 52 and 21 yards off play-action screen passes.

"Their safeties just kept playing too far back and offensive coordinator (Dennis Cahill)," Boesiger said. "Wide receiver Jackson (Esterby) made a great block and we were off from there."

Shasta (3-0) has won three straight games under coach Aaron Richards since taking the program over from J.C. Hunsaker in 2021. The Wolves' last three-game winning streak — not including the 2021 COVID season — came all the way back in 2019 under Hunsaker.

Friday also marked the first time Shasta opened the season with three straight wins since 2017 — the last time it played in a CIF State Championship bowl game.

"We all love each other right now," Boesiger said. "We're playing together as one unit and we're all one big family."

Shasta head coach Aaron Richards (left) congratulates Owen Boesiger (center) on the sideline after Boesiger scored a touchdown early in the 1st quarter at the Pasture on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

West Valley (0-2) struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the first half despite cracking Shasta's red zone and reaching the 6-yard line. The drive was thwarted when sophomore quarterback John Puffer threw an interception to senior Shakespeare Taylor.

Shasta used 15 plays on the ensuing position and used eight minutes in the first and second quarter to drive 96 yards. May scored his first touchdown on a 23-yard run, debilitating West Valley's confidence.

West Valley coach Jason Weston elaborated on his team's inexperience after facing Shasta and defending state champion Orland in back-to-back weeks. The Eagles returned only four seniors from their 26-man varsity roster.

"We have a talented and yet small and young team," Weston said. "But credit to Shasta and Orland because they took advantage of the margins. While we had some flashy plays and some good execution, they finished. That's the reality of a young team learning how to finish."

Here are three takeaways from Shasta's dominant win over West Valley.

1. Shasta coach pays homage to a former teammate and player

A somber tone crept from the voice of Shasta coach Aaron Richards following Friday's win. He walked over to a stone engraved with the names of two people he loves.

Richards graduated from West Valley in 2004 and was a teammate of former player Jesse Brown. Brown died from a car crash in the mid-2000s. As an assistant coach for West Valley, a beloved and talented defensive end Tyson Wacker died in a car accident.

Richards acted indifferent towards his first road win against his alma mater. He opened up about Brown and Wacker.

"The best part about tonight was getting to go say hi to Jessie and Tyson," Richards said. "That was the best part about tonight. Going and touching the rock."

2. Shasta riding high from 3-8 to 3-0.

May beamed with pride after being a member of two teams that struggled to create team chemistry and competitive consistency in 2021 and 2022.

Shasta has outscored opponents 130-32 in its first two games. The speedy Boesiger accounted for 101 all-purpose yards.

The blitz pressure from Shasta led to three sacks from May, Esterby and junior Austin Powell.

"Just bouncing back from a negative record, I know the boys want it more than anything," May said. "We've just been using our willpower to come out here and dominate."

Shasta will have its undefeated record next week against defending CIF state champion Orland.

3. Staup, Crawford and Anliker show promise in loss

West Valley was outmatched but kept battling against Shasta.

Juniors Cooper Staup, Aaron Anliker Rhilee Crawford made plays on offense and defense. Crawford threw a 7-yard touchdown to senior Jack Casey and later ran for a touchdown.

Staup rushed for 65 yards and made eight tackles on defense. Anliker, who is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds at defensive tackle, made two sacks.

"I would love for a game where (Staup) breaks 100 yards because he has that level of talent in him and we are polishing those edges," Weston said. "Rhilee is our utility knife and I have goals for him to pass, run and receive for 500 yards. Anliker is a true warrior on the football field."

Week 3 scores

Enterprise 54, Eureka 0

Foothill 34, Lassen 14

Corning 40, Central Valley 39 (OT)

U-Prep 37, Red Bluff 7

Weed 64, Mount Shasta 14

Yreka 41, Hidden Valley 6

Los Molinos 58, Modoc 14

Maxwell 55, Redding Christian 25

