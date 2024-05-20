Here's what made Saturday Jackson Chourio's favorite day so far in his big-league career

HOUSTON – Jackson Chourio has checked off many boxes of major-league firsts during his two months in the big leagues, but Saturday at Minute Maid Park may have been his most memorable one yet.

Not only did Chourio perform well during the game against a future Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander – the first pitcher, Chourio admitted, that he faced that had him starstruck – by reaching base three times, but the moments before first pitch left him with an ear-to-ear smile.

About 10 minutes before the game began, Chourio heard someone calling for him as he warmed up in left field. When he looked over, he saw it was one of his idols, Astros second baseman and fellow countryman Jose Altuve.

It was an eye-opening moment for the 20-year-old Chourio, who grew up as a kid in Maracabio, Venezuela, rooting for the eight-time all-star Altuve.

For Altuve to seek out Chourio meant even more.

“That was actually the first time (meeting),” Chourio said. “It made me really happy because he came up to me and was like, ‘Hey I want to meet you.’ That was obviously a very special moment. I was like, ‘Wow.’”

The message?

“I’m a big fan, wanted to meet you, rooting for you,” Altuve said.

Altuve was in familiar shoes as a 21-year-old debuting with Houston in 2011 when Venezuelan superstar Miguel Cabrera introduced himself and gave a few words of wisdom. Now, Altuve tries to return the favor.

“We had never met before,” Altuve said. “As soon as I started hearing about him in the minor leagues and doing good, being from my same country, you kind of keep an eye out when Baseball America and everyone starts ranking him very high. You’re excited and want him to get to the big leagues.

“And he did it and signed the big contract with the Brewers. You’re always rooting for your players from Venezuela. Watching him play yesterday, got two hits and I saw him hit a big homer the other day, so you’re rooting for him and excited to meet him.

“We got to talk a little bit yesterday and it was a big moment for me, too.”

Altuve wants Chourio to have a long and successful career, which could even include being teammates on Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic in two years.

“He’s just 20-years old,” Altuve said. “A kid with a lot of talent obviously. He can run, field and hit. I was being honest when I told him I was rooting for him. Hopefully he has a long and very successful career.”

Not long after meeting Altuve, Chourio stepped in the box and singled against Verlander in his first at-bat. Chourio walked and scored a run in his second and final trip to the plate against Verlander to put a bow on a memorable evening.

"He told me during batting practice, he goes, 'You know, Murphy, I was one when (Verlander) started playing Major League Baseball,'" Murphy said.

