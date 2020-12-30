Here's who made the cut for the Detroit Red Wings training camp
The Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to start a pandemic-delayed season on the first day of the new year.
The Wings will have 40 players at camp, with the first official practice scheduled for Friday. They will have 14 days to prepare for the 2021 season, which the coronavirus pandemic has compacted to 56 games.
There are new faces competing for jobs in forwards Vladislav Namestnikov and Bobby Ryan and defensemen Marc Staal, Jon Merrill and Troy Stecher.
Because of the uncertainty surrounding the season, teams rosters will be expanded from 21 to 23 players, and also allow for a four-to-six-man taxi squad.
Here is the roster, will players listed in numerical order. It should be a competitive camp, considering the Wings are looking to assemble lines beyond Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi.
Red Wings training camp roster
Forwards
11 Filip Zadina
14 Robby Fabbri
23 Dominic Turgeon
26 Riley Barber
27 Michael Rasmussen
37 Evgeny Svechnikov
39 Anthony Mantha
41 Luke Glendening
42 Kyle Criscuolo
43 Darren Helm
46 Chase Pearson
48 Givani Smith
51 Valtteri Filpp
54 Bobby Ryan
57 Turner Elson
59 Tyler Bertuzzi
67 Taro Hirose
71 Dylan Larkin
73 Adam Erne
81 Frans Nielsen
86 Mathias Brome
89 Sam Gagner
92 Vladislav Namestnikov
Defensemen
2 Joe Hicketts
3 Alex Biega
17 Filip Hronek
18 Marc Staal
20 Dylan McIlrath
21 Dennis Cholowski
22 Patrik Nemeth
24 Jon Merrill
28 Gustav Lindstrom
32 Brian Lashoff
65 Danny DeKeyser
70 Troy Stecher
Goaltenders
29 Thomas Greiss
34 Kevin Boyle
36 Kaden Fulcher
45 Jonathan Bernier
68 Pat Nagle
