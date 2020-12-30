Here's who made the cut for the Detroit Red Wings training camp

The Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to start a pandemic-delayed season on the first day of the new year.

The Wings will have 40 players at camp, with the first official practice scheduled for Friday. They will have 14 days to prepare for the 2021 season, which the coronavirus pandemic has compacted to 56 games.

There are new faces competing for jobs in forwards Vladislav Namestnikov and Bobby Ryan and defensemen Marc Staal, Jon Merrill and Troy Stecher.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the season, teams rosters will be expanded from 21 to 23 players, and also allow for a four-to-six-man taxi squad.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser skates during warmups before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre, Oct. 10, 2019.

Here is the roster, will players listed in numerical order. It should be a competitive camp, considering the Wings are looking to assemble lines beyond Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Red Wings training camp roster

Forwards

11 Filip Zadina

14 Robby Fabbri

23 Dominic Turgeon

26 Riley Barber

27 Michael Rasmussen

37 Evgeny Svechnikov

39 Anthony Mantha

41 Luke Glendening

42 Kyle Criscuolo

43 Darren Helm

46 Chase Pearson

48 Givani Smith

51 Valtteri Filpp

54 Bobby Ryan

57 Turner Elson

59 Tyler Bertuzzi

67 Taro Hirose

71 Dylan Larkin

73 Adam Erne

81 Frans Nielsen

86 Mathias Brome

89 Sam Gagner

92 Vladislav Namestnikov

Defensemen

2 Joe Hicketts

3 Alex Biega

17 Filip Hronek

18 Marc Staal

20 Dylan McIlrath

21 Dennis Cholowski

22 Patrik Nemeth

24 Jon Merrill

28 Gustav Lindstrom

32 Brian Lashoff

65 Danny DeKeyser

70 Troy Stecher

Goaltenders

29 Thomas Greiss

34 Kevin Boyle

36 Kaden Fulcher

45 Jonathan Bernier

68 Pat Nagle

